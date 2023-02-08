SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the departure of former head coach Wesley Beschorner, UW-Eau Claire completes their search for a new football head coach.

Plus, tons of prep hockey action for both boys and girls teams.

On the boys slate, Memorial hosts Menomonie, Chippewa Falls looks to knock off New Richmond, North travels to River Falls, and Hudson faces Rice Lake.

For the girls schedule, the ECA Stars host the Western Wisconsin Stars, while the CFM Sabers battle the St. Croix Valley Fusion.

