UW-Eau Claire holds 6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 6th Annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration at UW-Eau Claire kicks off multiple events scheduled this Feb. in honor of Black History Month.

Tuesday night students and faculty gathered to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a keynote speech by Scholar and Assistant Professor of Media and Cultural Studies Dr. Tia Simone Gardner.

Also at Tuesday night’s Celebration, Dr. Heather Ann Moody was awarded the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Leadership Award.

Saba Seyoum, Multicultural Student Services Liaison, said in part quote, “Any event that represents cultural history or cultural events is very important for students of color, but also students who want to know more about the culture, because it’s very matched with the educational program.”

Other events during Black History Month include ‘The Black Experience’, Black Essence Art Gallery, and a screening of ‘Black Panther Wakanda Forever.’

