WI DHS announces new immunization requirements affecting child care centers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced changes to immunization requirements for child care centers and schools. Child care centers are now following new guidelines surrounding the chicken pox vaccine and documentation for it.

“In the past, parents were able to just notify the health department or their school or child care facility if the child had chickenpox. With the new updated recommendation requirements, parents will actually need a physician or a health care provider certifying their child had chickenpox,” Christina Writz, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said. “If they’re not able to provide that or laboratory proof of the illness, they would need to get the chicken pox vaccine.”

Writz said these changes will help the state follow CDC guidelines.

“The changes will help us align with CDC’s recommendations at a national level and are really important so that kids stay healthy,” Writz said. “We’re always looking at ways to better protect our children and so we’ve had changes in the last decade to the Wisconsin immunization and requirements for schools and child care. It’s not uncommon.”

As for specific cases of chicken pox, Writz said that’s not a major concern, but you can’t be too safe.

“Across the country, there are still documented cases. In our county, we haven’t seen any recent spikes,” Writz said. “But again, to be able to keep our kids as safe and healthy as possible, it’s important to have those documented appropriately.”

These new changes will not affect Wisconsin immunization exemptions relating to religious, medical or other philosophical reasons.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.