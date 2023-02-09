Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers.

Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.

An officer with the police department says in general, SUV type vehicles and vehicles that sit higher off the ground are being targeted. He says to keep note of any suspicious vehicles in your area, and if you see something - say something.

“Things that people can do to assist in preventing these from happening would be parking your vehicle in a garage would be the safest thing. If you’re unable to park a vehicle in the garage, have security lighting up, a camera in the area available to you. When reported to law enforcement, provide that information that you have a camera or have security footage available to us,” said Sgt. Sheridan Pabst.

