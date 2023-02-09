Chippewa Falls PD reports rise in catalytic converter thefts

catalytic converter thefts
catalytic converter thefts(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the City of Chippewa Falls, according to police officers.

Since the beginning of the year, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has received 12 reports of catalytic converter thefts. In just the last three days, five thefts were reported.

An officer with the police department says in general, SUV type vehicles and vehicles that sit higher off the ground are being targeted. He says to keep note of any suspicious vehicles in your area, and if you see something - say something.

“Things that people can do to assist in preventing these from happening would be parking your vehicle in a garage would be the safest thing. If you’re unable to park a vehicle in the garage, have security lighting up, a camera in the area available to you. When reported to law enforcement, provide that information that you have a camera or have security footage available to us,” said Sgt. Sheridan Pabst.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Eau Claire Firefighters
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
WAGNER TAILS: Smokey & River and Curly
A new mental health resource is available to Hmong in WI.
A new warmline provides mental health support for Hmong
New Mental Health Support for Hmong
New Mental Health Support for Hmong