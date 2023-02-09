Flynn Elementary Instructional coach honored with Golden Apple award

By Bob Gallaher
Feb. 9, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “This person just like every staff member here at Flynn, perseveres and works real hard every single day to make Flynn a better place for students every single day. So the winner of this year’s Golden Apple award for Flynn Elementary school is Mrs. Pasia Moua.”

Principal Jim Schmitt and everyone at Flynn Elementary did an amazing job surprising Pasia at an all-school assembly recently. Mrs. Moua moved into the role of Instructional Coach this year, a position designed to help support teacher needs or assist in teaching lessons. Moua says being honored by her peers is very meaningful because it gives her confidence to be a school leader.

“To be noticed that the work that we do here does not go unappreciated. We are the staff, everyone here working together day in and day out, we do our very best to make sure that our students and their needs here firsthand. To be one who is recognized above all is such an honor to know that they put you in a place where you become a leader to them,” says Moua.

“She does it with a lot of skill and a lot of passion and love and everything you saw from her today, she wears her heart on her sleeve. She’s just all in to support the student and staff here. She is someone I can go to if I need feedback on anything and she will give it to me the way I need to hear it so we can make good decisions to help the students and staff here,” adds Schmitt.

Pasia Moua and Flynn Elementary school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Pasia will also receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet in April.

