Gov. Evers, DHS implement next phase of 988 lifeline plan

By Sean White
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Following Gov. Evers’ declaration that 2023 is the Year of Mental Health, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase.

The plan is a year-long, multimedia campaign to ensure all state residents know this free and confidential service is here to support people experiencing a suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis.

“The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is here and ready to help. Call, text, or chat 24/7 to reach a trained counselor. You can also contact this service if you’re concerned about someone you know,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge.

In the State of the State address last month, Gov. Evers announced that he will include about $3 million in state funds for staffing and other needs of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in his 2023-2025 Executive Budget. The funding is part of a $500 million package of investments in all parts of Wisconsin’s system of care for mental health and substance use concerns.

Standridge said the message of the campaign is simple, no matter where someone in the state lives, if anyone is experiencing a mental health emergency or substance use concern, help is available.

