School staff member placed on leave after making inappropriate comments to student

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A School District of Black River Falls staff member is on leave after allegedly making inappropriate comments towards one of the district’s students that was recorded on video and distributed on social media earlier this week.

Shelly Severson, the district’s superintendent, said in a statement that the school district’s administration was aware of the video and that the staff member had been placed on administrative leave.

“I wanted to reach out to let you know that the District is aware of a video that has been posted to social media containing racially insensitive and inappropriate comments directed at our Native students,” the statement said. “We are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate.”

The statement went on to say that the statements were not a reflection of the school district’s views and apologized for the situation.

The video in question, which was linked in comment section under a Facebook post by the school district on Wednesday about the incident, shows the ceiling of a room and contains nine seconds of audio in which the person makes the inappropriate comments. The school district responded to a comment on Facebook by saying that the statement was “an acknowledgement of the incident” and would work, quoting the hashtag of one of the commenters, to “end the cycle of racism.”

