Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Eau Claire Firefighters
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
CFPD Reports Rise in Catalytic Converter Thefts
CFPD Reports Rise in Catalytic Converter Thefts
Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash
Teen Speaks Out on Barron Co. Fatal Crash