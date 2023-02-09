SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 8th

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of postseason implications as the WIAC basketball regular seasons approach their completion.

Tonight, matchups include UW-Eau Claire against UW-Platteville, UW-Stout against UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh against UW-Whitewater, and UW-River Falls against UW-Stevens Point.

Plus, a busy day of division three athletics commitments at McDonell High School, with seven Macks athletes putting pen to paper and committing to athletics at the higher level.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Eau Claire Firefighters
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
Kendon Krogman lays it in during Regis's loss to Arcadia 57 to 54.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part Two)
SportScene 13 Tuesday PART 2
Kennedy Gruhlke celebrates the ECA Stars winning goal over the Western Wisconsin Stars
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)