Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened.

Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th.

What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever.

“We were laughing, having a good time and then the car started accelerating,” said Davis.

She said she told Troy Huehn, who she said goes by “TJ”, to slow down.

“So, with this arm I held on to the top handle bar, and then I grabbed on to Winter because she was in the middle of the car. And then I just tucked my knees up and said ‘hold on’ and just closed my eyes,” said Davis.

When she opened her eyes she noticed she had been ejected from the car, and said all she heard was silence.

“I couldn’t cry, I was in shock. I was like ‘Oh, no. How could this happen?’ My face was all dirty, there was blood all over my face. It wasn’t even my blood,” said Davis.

Winter Brouillard, 15, and Evah Garcia, 14, died from their injuries.

Huehn, who was 16 at the time and now 17, walked away from the crash unharmed, and faces multiple charges tied to that crash.

“But one thing I noticed about TJ was like... as this whole court stuff was going on, it seemed like he didn’t have any remorse,” said Davis.

The judge in the case ordered a $10,000 signature bond for Huehn.

“It’s a slap on the wrist, it’s insulting to the families that had to go through this trauma already, and are going through it for the rest of their lives,” said Tim Farmer, Davis’ father.

He said no good choices were made then and now.

“You can’t make risky moves because you’re trying to impress some girls,” said Farmer.

The move is something Farmer said is hard to recover from, especially for his Daughter. Farmer said Davis is now dealing with physical therapy and grief.

“Rehabilitation is every day for her. Mentally, more mentally than physically,” said Farmer.

“After the accident my social anxiety has been horrible,” said Davis.

Davis said that social anxiety has kept her from going back to being a student, saying she is constantly reminded of her late classmates.

“I only go till 11 every day now, because I just can’t be in the building for so long now,” said Davis.

She said there is one thing she wants now.

“Justice needs to be served for my best friends, especially for Winter and Evah... because they were too young,” Davis said, sobbing.

Troy Huehn is due in court again in May.

