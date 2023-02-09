Voluntary recall issued for Lotts-A-Meat products

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A voluntary recall has been issued for certain packaged meat products produced by Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer, Wis.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the products contained undeclared allergens and restricted ingredients and were made without inspection.

No one has reported any illnesses as a result of consuming the products, the DATCP said. The products were sold at retailers in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek and New Auburn. A full list of affected products is below.

Anyone with the listed products can throw them away. Anyone who has signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should seek medical attention.

The recalled products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398 and includes:

  • Honey Ham Stick-No Nitrite or Nitrate Added, 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23
  • Pork chops, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 8/12/22, 12/30/22, 1/27/23
  • Pork steaks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 8/12/22, 1/27/23
  • Pork roasts, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/27/23
  • Sirloin, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/20/23
  • Teriyaki beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/22
  • Sweet maple bacon flavored snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/30/23
  • Beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 1/22/23, 1/30/23
  • Dill with pepper jack cheese snack stick or pickle with pepper jack cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23
  • Jalapeno and cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/22/23
  • Garlic beef snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23
  • Bacon, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 12/27/22
  • Beef snack stick with cheese, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 7/12/22

For more information, you can view the release by the DATCP or visit the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture website.

