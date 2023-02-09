WAGNER TAILS: Smokey & River and Curly

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two cats described as friendly and affection are available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

Smokey is a 9-month-old born at TCHS. Caretakers at the shelter say Smokey loves people and other cats, and he does have a little rascal side.

Another cat available for adoption at TCHS is River. He needs to either be the only cat in a home or live with other cats with feline leukemia virus. He’s approximately 2 to 3 years old. River is described as very eager to please and very affectionate. River will be sure to let you know when he’s content with an extra loud purr. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This goofy pup is fittingly named Curly. He’s missing the other two Stooges, but he’s sure to keep you entertained and make you laugh.

Curly is approximately one-year-old and arrived at the Dunn County Humane Society in July. He loves toys. Curly does take time to build trust with people, and his ideal pet parent has previous experience with dogs and is willing to continue working with him on his training.

Curly does great with other dogs outside of the home, but DCHS staff members say he will do best in a home as the only dog. If you’re looking for a cute and goofy valentine, look no further than Curly.

Click HERE for adoption information.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 49-year-old Hager City man died after a 4-vehicle crash Monday night east of Prescott.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
Eau Claire Firefighters
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Smokey & River and Curly
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky
WAGNER TAILS: Sharon and Cheerio
WAGNER TAILS: Sharon and Cheerio