WAGNER TAILS: Smokey & River and Curly

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two cats described as friendly and affection are available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

Smokey is a 9-month-old born at TCHS. Caretakers at the shelter say Smokey loves people and other cats, and he does have a little rascal side.

Another cat available for adoption at TCHS is River. He needs to either be the only cat in a home or live with other cats with feline leukemia virus. He’s approximately 2 to 3 years old. River is described as very eager to please and very affectionate. River will be sure to let you know when he’s content with an extra loud purr. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This goofy pup is fittingly named Curly. He’s missing the other two Stooges, but he’s sure to keep you entertained and make you laugh.

Curly is approximately one-year-old and arrived at the Dunn County Humane Society in July. He loves toys. Curly does take time to build trust with people, and his ideal pet parent has previous experience with dogs and is willing to continue working with him on his training.

Curly does great with other dogs outside of the home, but DCHS staff members say he will do best in a home as the only dog. If you’re looking for a cute and goofy valentine, look no further than Curly.

Click HERE for adoption information.

