Western Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU/KTTC) – Western Wisconsin cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest.

18 businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis. Their products are among a total of 2,249 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.

The following businesses from western Wisconsin are set to compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states:

Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Blair and Jim Falls

Burnett Dairy Cooperative of Grantsburg and Wilson

CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley of Chaseburg and La Farge

Eau Galle Cheese of Durand

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery of Ellsworth and Menomonie

Foremost Farms USA of Sparta

Gilman Cheese Corporation of Gilman

Hastings Creamery of Comstock

Hidden Springs Creamery, LLC of Westby

LaGrander’s Hillside Dairy, Inc. of Stanley

Lynn Dairy, Inc. of Granton

Marieke Gouda of Thorp

Nasonville Dairy, Inc. of Curtiss and Marshfield

Nordic Creamery of Westby

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. of Mindoro

Saputo of Almena

Schuman Cheese –Lake Country Dairy of Turtle Lake

Westby Cooperative Creamery of Westby

“This nationally renowned competition is an opportunity for dairy manufacturers across the country to improve their products, reach new customers – and achieve one of the industry’s highest levels of prestige,” Kirsten Strohmenger, Contest Manager, said.

Preliminary rounds of judging are open for public observation on Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Attendance is free, and samples will be available.

The announcement of the 2023 U.S. Champion will be livestreamed on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. (CT) here.

Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredient competition.

