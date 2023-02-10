Brookfield native Joe Thomas inducted into Pro Football HOF

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld and Sean White
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ari. (WSAW) - Brookfield native and former offensive lineman for the Wisconsin Badgers in the early 2000s was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the committee announced Thursday night.

Thomas said of possibly being inducted that it has been fun for him to spend time reflecting on the people who played a major part in him getting to this stage.

Thomas played for the Badgers from 2003-06 earning first-team All-American honors in his ‘05 and ‘06 seasons. He also won the Outland Award in 2006 for the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.

After an outstanding college career, Thomas was drafted number three overall in the 2007 draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent his entire 11-year career with the Browns and was their starting left tackle from the beginning. He never missed a snap in his first 10 seasons, setting an NFL record with 10,363 consecutive snaps played. Thomas also was named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and was an NFL All-Pro eight times.

Following his playing career, Thomas joined NFL Network as an analyst. Making routine appearances on pre-game and post-game shows for Thursday Night Football in 2019. He currently works extensive coverage for the Super Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, and the NFL Draft for the network.

With this selection, Thomas is the seventh offensive tackle in NFL history to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will be held in Canton this August. View a full list of 2023 inductees here.

