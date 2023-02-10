Chippewa County snowmobile trails to reopen Friday morning

48 hours after closing due to mild winter temperatures, snowmobile trails will reopen Friday morning in Chippewa County.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 48 hours after closing due to mild winter temperatures, snowmobile trails will reopen Friday morning in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that trails will be open again in the county at 8 a.m. Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said that they also planned on closing the trails at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

Virtually all places in Wisconsin along and south of Highway 29 had trails closed at some point this week, with few exceptions. Clark County still has some trails open, and there are pockets of western Wisconsin with partially-open trails in less-than-ideal conditions as of Friday morning. Eau Claire and Dunn counties closed their trails Monday. Southern Wisconsin received significant snowfall in some areas, although with little snow on the ground, it is not certain if trails will open.

You can view the most recent trail conditions and reports on Travel Wisconsin’s website.

Posted by Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 9, 2023

