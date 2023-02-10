DOJ: Minn. man arrested in 2005 sexual assault in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly two decades, DNA linked to the examination kit taken following a sexual assault on a Madison bike path has led to the arrest of a Minnesota man Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice stated.

The DOJ reports that 41-year-old Eagan, Minn., man faces three counts of first-degree sexual assault.

“Years may pass, but we never stop caring about victims and their cases,” Madison Police Detective Kelly Dougherty said. “Our team worked hard to make sure the victim in this case felt supported as the investigation gained traction after a new lead.”

According to a criminal complaint, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim in 2005 after threatening her with a knife on the east side bike path.

The nurse conducted a sexual assault kit examination at the time, which the DOJ said aided in establishing the identity of the suspect through DNA.

The suspect was arrested in Minnesota Friday and will be extradited back to Wisconsin.

Attorney General Kaul thanked investigators who were involved in investigating this case.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to fighting to get justice for survivors of sexual assault,” Kaul said.

The 41-year-old suspect will make his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.

A law went into effect last summer aimed at preventing a backlog of future untested kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault in Wisconsin. Kaul explained at the time that the measure would ensure these kits are collected and sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Labs quickly and efficiently.

