Eau Claire firefighters will greet you with flowers for charity

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Valentine’s Day just around the corner chocolate, love, and flowers may be on your mind and for those looking to order flowers you may be greeted by an Eau Claire firefighter.

For the past ten years Eau Claire Floral and the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity have partnered to give back to the community. On Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 when you order flowers from Eau Claire Floral you can request to have them delivered by a firefighter. All of the firefighters are volunteers. The tips and wages they receive go towards charity.

“It’s a lot of fun because it’s quite a surprise for a lot of people they’re not quite expecting a firefighter to deliver,” Kevin Blaine, the Treasurer of Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity, said. “We’ll deliver to significant others, to family, to friends so, lot of time it can be in a office building as well. We come in it gains a lot of attention, which is kinda fun, and then when you deliver the flowers it actually brings an extra smile on somebody’s face.”

Blaine said the money from the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity goes towards causes like the Coats For Kids program that gets coats for kids who need them in the community.

If you want to have a firefighter deliver flowers to your home click here for information on how to place a delivery order.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota woman convicted of killing 6-year-old son
A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of...
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County

Latest News

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Flags to fly at half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer
"Seeing them come in every day so excited to be here and just loving school and we're here to...
Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center honors EC4T/Head Start educator
flower
Firefighters Deliver Flower for Charity (3)
flower
Firefighters Deliver Flower for Charity (2)