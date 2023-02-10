Eau Claire firefighters will greet you with flowers for charity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Valentine’s Day just around the corner chocolate, love, and flowers may be on your mind and for those looking to order flowers you may be greeted by an Eau Claire firefighter.

For the past ten years Eau Claire Floral and the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity have partnered to give back to the community. On Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 when you order flowers from Eau Claire Floral you can request to have them delivered by a firefighter. All of the firefighters are volunteers. The tips and wages they receive go towards charity.

“It’s a lot of fun because it’s quite a surprise for a lot of people they’re not quite expecting a firefighter to deliver,” Kevin Blaine, the Treasurer of Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity, said. “We’ll deliver to significant others, to family, to friends so, lot of time it can be in a office building as well. We come in it gains a lot of attention, which is kinda fun, and then when you deliver the flowers it actually brings an extra smile on somebody’s face.”

Blaine said the money from the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity goes towards causes like the Coats For Kids program that gets coats for kids who need them in the community.

If you want to have a firefighter deliver flowers to your home click here for information on how to place a delivery order.

