Fire in Mondovi blocks traffic on Highway 37 Friday afternoon

No one was hurt in the fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body.
A fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body closed traffic on Highway 37 north of Mondovi...
A fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body closed traffic on Highway 37 north of Mondovi Friday afternoon.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire at a Mondovi business is blocking traffic on Highway 37 Friday afternoon.

Several crews were at the scene of the fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body just north of Mondovi.

Fire crews from Mondovi, Eleva, Alma and Durand were on scene. The roof of the business collapsed as a result of the fire. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that no one was inside of the building and there are no reported injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic on Highway 37 was blocked at Valley Estates Road at 12:15 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said traffic is expected to be blocked for several hours, and as of 1 p.m., was allowing only semi trailer traffic through.

A fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body closed traffic on Highway 37 north of Mondovi...
A fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body closed traffic on Highway 37 north of Mondovi Friday afternoon.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)
A fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body closed traffic on Highway 37 north of Mondovi...
A fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body closed traffic on Highway 37 north of Mondovi Friday afternoon.(Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)

🚧🚒 FULL ROAD CLOSURE 🚒🚧 Update as of 1:00 PM: We are allowing ONLY semi traffic through at this time. Please avoid...

Posted by Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota woman convicted of killing 6-year-old son
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather" Noon (2/10/23)
Eau Claire County Courthouse
Eau Claire man charged in 2021 shooting death receives prison sentence
Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity Treasurer, Kevin Blaine, holds a floral arrangement...
Eau Claire firefighters will greet you with flowers for charity
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Flags to fly at half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer