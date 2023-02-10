Fire in Mondovi blocks traffic on Highway 37 Friday afternoon

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire at a Mondovi business is blocking traffic on Highway 37 Friday afternoon.

Several crews were at the scene of the fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body just north of Mondovi.

Fire crews from Mondovi, Eleva, Alma and Durand were on scene. The roof of the business collapsed as a result of the fire. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that no one was inside of the building and there are no reported injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic on Highway 37 was blocked at Valley Estates Road at 12:15 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said traffic is expected to be blocked for several hours, and as of 1 p.m., was allowing only semi trailer traffic through.

A fire at Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body closed traffic on Highway 37 north of Mondovi Friday afternoon. (Buffalo County Sheriff's Office)

