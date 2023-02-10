Flambeau School District honors those with cancer through a new project

TONY, Wis. (WEAU) - The halls of a Western Wisconsin school district are decorated in hearts, but not for Valentine’s Day.

Instead it is to honor those who are or have lived with cancer.

“The hearts to hearts project has been a way an incredible way to connect with people who have been affected by cancer, and to honor the people we have lost,” said Stefanie Harris.

She is a coordinator with The School District of Flambeau who puts on a benefit event for charities like Joshua’s Camp and The Women With Courage Foundation who’s mission is to make life a little better for those going through cancer.

They have been holding the event yearly for the past 16 years, and the Hearts to Hearts project is something new.

With paper cutouts of hearts, the students write the names of someone affected by cancer they want to honor, remember or support.

Each student makes two hearts, one for the walls of the school’s common area and the other to send to the person being honored or that person’s friends and family.

“I think the major piece of it is that we’re teaching the kids that they can make a difference, and they can spread some positivity in this world,” said Harris.

Sami Walters is also another coordinator of the event, she is happy to see the kids coming together to show love and support to those who need it.

“And to see how many hearts are up there as well is amazing,” said Walters.

She and Harris say the students are not the only ones welcomed to dedicate a heart, but also other members from the community.

“Our main goal was to start small and make a big impact out there, and just make that connection from our school and the people out there who are going through cancer or had cancer and let them know we’re thinking of you,” said Harris.

Jayden Stewart is part of the student committee that helped start and put this project together.

She dedicated a heart to her friend who lost a cousin to cancer.

“Cancer is not a fun thing. So many people in this world suffer from it and it’s not fair to anyone. Losing someone to this grief situation, so I am glad we get to help. So I hope it goes on and on and on for a long time,” said Stewart.

During the event Friday, several staff and students also donated to the benefit with their hair.

Carter Carillon, who is 13-years-old and in eighth grade, said this makes his sixth time donating his hair.

“I’ve been donating my hair since 2nd grade, because I learned my great gandpa had cancer and I wanted to help out other people. I remember having a video of the person receiving my hair and i started crying out of joy,” said Carillon.

The organizers hope the Hearts to Hearts project can come back next year to continue donning the walls with dedications for those who need to know they have the backing of the school district.

