Fmr. Badger Joe Thomas elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Badger Joe Thomas has been elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas was named a first-ballot Hall of Famer, becoming the seventh modern-era offensive tackle in NFL history to be inducted during the first year of his eligibility.

According to UW Athletics, he is the seventh offensive tackle to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and the first since Walter Jones in 2014.

He is also the third former Badger to earn a Gold Jacket. Elroy ‘Crazylegs’ Hirsch was inducted in 1968 and Mike Webster was inducted in 1997.

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Tony Dejak | AP)

Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early August.

He played 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns as an offensive tackle. He was invited to the Pro Bowl in each of his first ten season and didn’t miss a single play until the 2017 season, his last with the Browns.

📌10 straight Pro Bowls

📌10,363 consecutive snaps

📌13th NFL o-lineman elected to the @ProFootballHOF on the 1st ballot



"That's the gold standard of the gold standard."



🔗: https://t.co/fRAfFQQzIN https://t.co/SFseovWF11 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 10, 2023

Wisconsin's P.J. Hill (39) runs while Joe Thomas (72) blocks during the first half of a football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 16, 2006, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/ Morry Gash) (MORRY GASH | AP)

Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is the longest streak in the NFL since the league began recording snaps in 1999.

Thomas grew up in Brookfield and played for UW from 2003 to 2006, starting as left tackle in 2004, 2005 and 2006. He earned All-America honors during his junior and senior year seasons.

He was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Blessed and honored beyond belief! pic.twitter.com/9sAafkYGot — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 10, 2023

