Grammy winner says winning song has a connection to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native and recent Grammy winner Geoffrey Keezer says that the award-winning song that earned him the honor has a big connection to the Chippewa Valley.

On Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards, the jazz pianist and Eau Claire Memorial graduate won a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition for the song “Refuge” on the album Playdate.

Keezer said that after four nominations, the win felt great and said that there’s a connection between the song and his parents, longtime Eau Claire music educators and performers Ron and Mary Keezer.

“In 2000, I was commissioned by the Chippewa Valley Symphony to write a piece featuring myself on piano with the symphony,” Keezer said. “My mother was the principal French artist, and my father at the time had gone on a sabbatical to Japan to learn the art of Japanese taiko drumming, and he started a Japanese taiko ensemble in Eau Claire. So I wrote a piece that included all of those elements and a bit of the thematic material from that piece that was a piano concerto, which was some of the inspiration for this song ‘Refuge’ that became the Grammy winning tune.”

Keezer was back in Eau Claire to perform in 2021 for a legacy concert for his parents, and he said he would love to come back to the Chippewa Valley to perform after playing at some of the biggest halls and venues in the world. He said he gets most nervous playing here because there’s added pressure to please his hometown.

Keezer’s previous nominations were at the 62nd and the 53rd Grammys for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s)/Best Background Arrangement and at the 52nd Grammys for Best Latin Jazz Album, Áurea.

