New competency evaluation ordered tied to 2016 Eau Claire homicide case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman in 2016 was back in court Thursday morning.

Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Shane Helmbrecht to undergo another competency test.

Helmbrecht was previously charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor, Jen Ward, before he was found no competent.

“I think this is our third attempt to go through this process. I am frustrated with the legal process. It’s taken a long time to get to this point,” said Jamie Kirchoff, the sister of woman Helmbercht is accused of killing back in July of 2016.

Kirchoff and other family members were in Eau Claire County court for the hearing, saying they are happy about the potential for Helmbercht to stand trial for Ward’s death, but realize there’s still a long road ahead.

“We’re looking at another minimum couple of years going through this process. I am just trying to move one foot forward every day... and getting justice for her. We’re just looking to putting this case through its conclusion,” said Kirchoff.

In court, Helmbercht’s defense lawyer Michael Cohen argued the state did not have evidence that meets the standard to allow for another competency test.

“They say we’re bringing this motion under this statute and here are the facts. Good for them. Who cares?” said Cohen in court to Judge Harless.

According to online court records, Helmbrecht was found incompetent in May of 2017 and ordered to the custody of the Department of Health Services.

Then in July of 2018 he was committed to a Trempealeau County healthcare facility.

The state cites Helbrecht being in a low restriction facility, among other reasons, is evidence enough he could be able to stand trial.

Cohen argued otherwise.

“He’s living in a facility that’s non-restrictive in terms that it’s a locked door or something. Why is he there? Oh, because of a court order that you signed that put him there? They failed to investigate that,” said Cohen.

For now Kirchoff and family look to the future, sad that Ward is not around for them and especially her kids.

“I miss her seeing the opportunity for her children to grow,” said Kirchoff.

Judge Harless is giving both Cohen and district attorney Peter Rindal until March 3rd to agree on who will be evaluating Helmbrecht.

