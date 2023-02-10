New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter.

Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said it will be the only general population emergency shelter in Dunn County. The shelter will house single men and women and will be in addition to shelter apartments already available to couples and families. Gallagher said that plans for the shelter began about two years ago and the need for its services continues to grow.

”In 2022, we provided over 11,000 shelter nights between our shelter apartments and hotel rooms on temporary grants,” Gallagher said. “That’s more than double the numbers we were seeing prior to the pandemic.”

The emergency shelter will offer a range of services, including meals, case management and assistance with finding permanent housing. It’s expected to open in November of this year.

The project in part was made possible by a $1.4 million grant from the state of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.