No one hurt after fire in La Crosse apartment building Thursday night

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at an apartment building in La Crosse Thursday night.

The La Crosse Fire Department said the fire happened at a building on the 100 block of Milwaukee Street on La Crosse’s lower north side.

According to a release, at 8:19 p.m., fire crews were sent to a reported structure fire and arrived in three minutes. Firefighters put out a fire in a first-floor apartment after arriving. The fire had extended to a second floor apartment, which firefighters also quickly put out. The building was evacuated due to the fire. The building had moderate fire and smoke damage as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting the Fire Department were the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy, La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch and Tri-State Ambulance.

