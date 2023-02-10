No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Eau Claire Wednesday evening.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Harless Road in Eau Claire.

According to a release, a caller reported that there was a fire on the stove in the kitchen of the home and that the residents of the home were evacuating. Crews arrived and saw smoke coming from the front of the home, entered the home and quickly put out the fire, containing it to the kitchen. The home needed to be ventilated due to heavy smoke on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimate was given by the Fire Department.

The Fire Department said in a Facebook post about the fire that the responding crews from Station 6 were able to respond quickly due to being fully staffed and thanked Eau Claire voters for supporting a measure to give the Fire Department the funding to provide services.

Some information on last nights Harless Rd fire. Luckily, station 6 was fully staffed for this time period which allowed... Posted by Eau Claire Fire Rescue on Thursday, February 9, 2023

