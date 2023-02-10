Rays of Sunshine event begins at River Prairie Park

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A daily drawing starting next week is encouraging people to get out into nature.

The Rays of Sunshine event is part of the 2023 Frosty Fun Series in Altoona.

200 numbered tennis balls have been scattered throughout River Prairie Park before 4 p.m. Friday. People are encouraged to search for the tennis balls, but asked that each family be limited to three tennis balls so more people can enjoy the event. Next week, the Altoona Parks and Recreation Facebook page will post random numbers each day, and if the number posted matches the number on your tennis ball, you will win a prize. To claim the prize, winners are asked to post a picture of themselves holding the tennis ball and post it to the city’s parks and rec Facebook page by 8 a.m. the following day.

For more on the event, you can visit the Altoona Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.