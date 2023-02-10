Rays of Sunshine event begins at River Prairie Park

200 numbered tennis balls have been hidden in the Altoona park, with drawings held next week to win prizes.
Rays of Sunshine Find
Rays of Sunshine Find(weau)
By Oscar Sexauer
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A daily drawing starting next week is encouraging people to get out into nature.

The Rays of Sunshine event is part of the 2023 Frosty Fun Series in Altoona.

200 numbered tennis balls have been scattered throughout River Prairie Park before 4 p.m. Friday. People are encouraged to search for the tennis balls, but asked that each family be limited to three tennis balls so more people can enjoy the event. Next week, the Altoona Parks and Recreation Facebook page will post random numbers each day, and if the number posted matches the number on your tennis ball, you will win a prize. To claim the prize, winners are asked to post a picture of themselves holding the tennis ball and post it to the city’s parks and rec Facebook page by 8 a.m. the following day.

For more on the event, you can visit the Altoona Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota woman convicted of killing 6-year-old son
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Rep. Tiffany promotes proposed FARM Act during Chippewa Falls visit
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/10/23)
In addition, cross country ski trails will not be groomed for the rest of the winter.
Skating rinks in Eau Claire closed for the rest of the season
DOJ: Minn. man arrested in 2005 sexual assault in Madison