Rep. Tiffany promotes proposed FARM Act during Chippewa Falls visit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Congressman from northern Wisconsin stopped in Chippewa County on Friday to talk about the proposed FARM Act.

Rep. Tom TIffany visited Custer Farms west of Chippewa Falls.

Tiffany said that the Future Agriculture Retention and Management Act, or FARM Act, would eliminate energy tax incentives, which help finance solar panels and wind arrays on agricultural lands. Tiffany said that these tax incentives would lead to the destruction of farm land.

“It’s all about protecting farmland,” Tiffany said. “And when these subsidies, which are $50,000 an acre from the federal government, from us, the taxpayers, when that goes away, I’m not sure if they’ll develop it on productive farmland then.”

Tiffany said the proposal would still allow farmland to be used for solar or wind energy.

