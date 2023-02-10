Skating rinks in Eau Claire closed for the rest of the season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says its outdoor skating rinks are closed for the rest of the season.

In a release on Friday, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said that because of the warmer temperatures and for safety reasons, all outdoor skating rinks are now closed for the season.

In addition, cross country ski trails in the city will not be groomed for the rest of the winter. Also, Pinehurst Park will remain open through Feb. 26, depending on the weather, for sledding, downhill skiing and snowboarding.

On Monday, Eau Claire County closed its snowmobile trails due to the mild temperatures this week. Several western Wisconsin counties followed suit.

