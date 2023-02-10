Skating rinks in Eau Claire closed for the rest of the season

In addition, cross country ski trails will not be groomed for the rest of the winter.
In addition, cross country ski trails will not be groomed for the rest of the winter.
In addition, cross country ski trails will not be groomed for the rest of the winter.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says its outdoor skating rinks are closed for the rest of the season.

In a release on Friday, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said that because of the warmer temperatures and for safety reasons, all outdoor skating rinks are now closed for the season.

In addition, cross country ski trails in the city will not be groomed for the rest of the winter. Also, Pinehurst Park will remain open through Feb. 26, depending on the weather, for sledding, downhill skiing and snowboarding.

On Monday, Eau Claire County closed its snowmobile trails due to the mild temperatures this week. Several western Wisconsin counties followed suit.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota woman convicted of killing 6-year-old son
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Rays of Sunshine Find
Rays of Sunshine event begins at River Prairie Park
Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Rep. Tiffany promotes proposed FARM Act during Chippewa Falls visit
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/10/23)
DOJ: Minn. man arrested in 2005 sexual assault in Madison