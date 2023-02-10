SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 9th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter prep sports seasons come to a close, the final regular season matchups offer final chances for teams to build momentum.

In boys hockey, Memorial faces Chippewa Falls, North hosts River Falls, and New Richmond looks to clinch the Big Rivers title against Rice Lake.

Plus, in girls basketball, the cross-town rivalry continues as North hosts Memorial, while Fall Creek battles Bloomer.

