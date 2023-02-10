SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 9th (Part 1)

By JD Danielson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter prep sports seasons come to a close, the final regular season matchups offer final chances for teams to build momentum.

In boys hockey, Memorial faces Chippewa Falls, North hosts River Falls, and New Richmond looks to clinch the Big Rivers title against Rice Lake.

Plus, in girls basketball, the cross-town rivalry continues as North hosts Memorial, while Fall Creek battles Bloomer.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A 14-year-old girl was killed, two other teens were seriously injured and another teen is in...
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
A city worker was killed in a crash while helping a stranded motorist in Prescott, Wisconsin....
City worker killed in crash while helping stranded driver in Wisconsin
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota woman convicted of killing 6-year-old son
A criminal complaint shows 44-year-old Heather Reed of Bangor, Wis. is facing one charge of...
Daycare provider accused of child neglect in La Crosse County

Latest News

Fall Creek avenge their early season loss to Bloomer
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 9th (Part 2)
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Brookfield native Joe Thomas inducted into Pro Football HOF