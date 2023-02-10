TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’

Christian Shearhod posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton. (Source: Christian Shearhod / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – A California dad took his 3-year-old son for a manicure and pedicure after the boy came home from school upset that his teacher told him painted nails are “just for girls.”

Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail salon with his son, Ashton, who sports blue-green hair.

“My son came home from school really upset because his teacher told him that painting your nails is only for girls,” Shearhod says in the video. “So, today I’m taking him to the nail shop.”

Shearhod takes Ashton to the nail salon, where the 3-year-old selects a pink shade of polish. He asks for both his hands and feet to be painted, and giggles in anticipation.

“It’s the same one,” Ashton says excitedly, pointing to Shearhod’s girlfriend, Eden, who also chose pink polish.

While his toes are being painted, Ashton blows on his fingernails to dry them like an old pro, and Shearhod jokes that he has “no idea where he learned this at.”

At the end of the experience, Ashton shows off his freshly polished nails for the camera.

“Let little boys like what they like,” Shearhod wrote in the caption. “Trucks, Spider-Man, Paw Patrol &&& maybe painting his nails.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

