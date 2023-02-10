VIDEO: Navy hovercraft comes ashore as crews search for debris from downed Chinese balloon

A Navy vessel came ashore in South Carolina on Thursday nearly a week after a Chinese balloon was shot down in the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday near North Myrtle Beach and caught the eye of many onlookers.

WMBF reports multiple residents shared videos of the large vessel, which was a landing craft air cushion, on the beach in the Cherry Grove area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue shared a picture with the military members and said the team was picking up some supplies for their offshore operation.

Thursday’s Navy visit comes as military boats, divers and other personnel are out searching for debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach nearly a week ago.

Debris from the balloon was also reportedly spotted in parts of North Myrtle Beach the following day.

Authorities said the Navy finished loading up needed supplies and headed back out to the Atlantic Ocean just after 1 p.m.

