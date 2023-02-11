New bus routes aim to better serve UW-Eau Claire students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Transit is making changes to its bus routes that serve UW-Eau Claire.

The new and extended routes aim to cut down on the wait times for riders and UW-Eau Claire students.

“Our current route, we extended one hour, so it goes to about 11:40 p.m., Monday to Friday,” Tina Deetz, Eau Claire Transit Manager, said. “We added another route Monday through Friday. It goes around 5 p.m. till 11 p.m.“

Another new University route will be coming down Clairemont Avenue and it will go by the new Sonnentag Center once it opens.

Deetz said that the new services will help reduce wait times.

”Not only Monday through Friday do they have an additional route, but it’s basically every half an hour service instead of hour now,” Deetz said.

New weekend routes can take students to Oakwood Mall and downtown, with those buses running from noon until 11:30 p.m.

”One new improvement for the Saturday route is will be taking the university bus down Barstow,” Deetz said. ”I think we”ll really fill up and we’ll be carrying a lot of students back and forth to the mall, upper campus, Bollinger Fields, lower campus, Pablo Center... so I think that’s going to be very well-received with the students.”

Deetz said Eau Claire Transit hired an additional bus driver and extended personnel hours to accommodate student needs. All UW-Eau Claire students are able to ride any city bus in Eau Claire for free.

The new campus routes will also be available for community members to use. To see a complete list of the new schedules and stops, you can visit the Eau Claire Transit website.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.