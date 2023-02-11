New technology at Mayo Clinic helps detect lung cancer

By WEAU 13 News and Duane Wolter
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is using new technology to help detect lung cancer in its earliest stages.

The new technology is a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy. Bronchoscopic procedures are used to look at lesions in the lungs, which are spots that could be worrisome.

With the robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, doctors can examine parts of the lungs that were previously much harder to access.

“With cancer, lung cancer especially, the main and most important thing is early diagnosis so that you can hopefully catch things at an early stage that is potentially curable,” Adel Zurob of Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire said. “Now, lung screening has a huge advance.”

Mayo Clinic began using the procedure in December.

Lung cancer is the second-most common cancer and the number one cause of cancer deaths worldwide.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

