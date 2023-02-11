‘Night To Shine’ provides prom night experience for people with special needs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From dresses to dancing, people with special needs had a prom night experience at the “Night To Shine” in Eau Claire Friday night.

“Night To Shine” is an event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, which works to provide unforgettable prom nights for people around the world with special needs.

Bethesda Lutheran Church hosted Friday night’s event, the first time “Night To Shine” has been held in the Chippewa Valley.

“I am a sibling of someone on the autism spectrum, and I just think people having interactions and recognizing that they have more in common with people in this population than they do differences, and building relationships. It’s powerful,” Dani Hansen, the event’s coordinator, said.

There were 126 guests ages 14 and older, with more than 100 caretakers at Friday’s event. Guests rode to the prom in a limo and walked the red carpet.

