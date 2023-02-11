SportScene 13 for Friday, February 10th (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial had a busy night on the hardwood. First, they honored their 2003 boys’ basketball team for the 20th anniversary of their state tournament run. Then, the Old Abes topped Eau Claire North in front of a full house crowd. Fall Creek also doing some honoring pregame Jan Zimmerman and Dave Strasburg being honored for their contributions to the Crickets. Then, the Fall Creek girls’ basketball team took on Stanley-Boyd. Also, Regis hosted Thorp in girls’ basketball and Blair-Taylor topped Cochrane-Fountain City to give them a two game lead in the Dairyland conference.

