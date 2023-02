EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - To finish their regular season, the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team enters a must-win series against UW-Stout as the Blugolds look to clinch a first-round bye in the WIAC tournament.

Plus, updates from the rest of the WIAC men’s hockey scene as UW-Stevens Point battles UW-Superior, and River Falls takes on Northland.

