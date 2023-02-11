Turtle Lake man charged with possession of child pornography

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Turtle Lake man is charged with possession of child pornography.

22-year-old Logan True was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography in Barron County Circuit Court on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, True told investigators that he began seeking out child pornography about two years ago. He told an investigator that it started out as an interest and then became an “obsession.” True said that he viewed all ages of child porn, from infants to teenagers, approximately one to three times per week.

In court documents filed with the charges, devices belonging to True were found to have multiple videos of child porn on them. True admitted that he also used several social media platforms and handles to trade child porn, although some of his accounts had been banned for doing this. He told an investigator that he does not communicate with any children and has never met anyone in person that he has talked to online.

True was arrested and taken to the Barron County Jail on Feb. 7. On Monday, cash bond was set at $500 for True, with conditions that he have no contact with children, can’t possess any device that can access the internet, and can’t leave the state. He is due back in court on Feb. 15 for an adjourned initial appearance.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.