1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County

TOWN OF ALDEN (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Polk County Saturday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in the Town of Alden, or about eight miles southwest of Amery.

According to a release, officials were first notified about the crash at 2:56 p.m. Investigators said that a vehicle traveling north on Highway 65 was speeding and lost control after going over a hill, crossing the center line and hitting two vehicles traveling south. The vehicle heading north had five people in it, and three were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed. One of the three people was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were flown to hospitals with severe injuries. An unspecified number of people were in the two vehicles traveling south and had minor to moderate injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Highway 65 was closed for nearly 11 hours, re-opening at 1:48 a.m. Sunday.

The crash is under investigation and the name of the person who died will be released later. Also at the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Polk County Medical Examiner, Allied Fire and First Responders, New Richmond EMS, Northwestern Municipal EMS, Life Link III Air Ambulance, and Lakes Region EMS.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.