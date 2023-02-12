Color Block is back for its 3rd year to add more art to Eau Claire and Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Color Block program is back for another year of adding art to Eau Claire and Altoona, giving artists an opportunity to make their mark on the ever growing art scene.

The organizer, Julie Pangallo, said It started as a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour.

“And it’s just exploded. It’s taken on a life of its own,” said Pangallo.

She said artists interested in being a part of the program will have to submit their mural ideas to eventually be painted on the walls of businesses in Eau Claire and Altoona.

“It’s a great opportunity for experienced muralists to put their work up and connect with the community,” said Pangallo.

She is happy to see the art scene in the Chippewa Vally expand over time, and said it is important to allow it to grow as much as it can.

“Eau Claire has really embraced the art scene and the creative economy. But its also about building community and creating inclusion. And giving different cultures a voice. And letting people know that this is everyone’s community and giving them a chance to be a part of it.”

The opportunity to do so is also extended to artists looking to work on their craft through mural painting.

Jenny Lao is one of those artists who painted a mural that can be seen driving down Spooner Street in Altoona.

“Murals really allow people to understand what the community stands for. And to be a part of that is really something special,” said Lao.

She shared her inspiration behind the mural.

“When we’re younger they always told us to dream big and that’s what i did. What i finally realized was those amazing dreams that you have in your mind and those goals that you set eventually need to come into fruition,” said Lao.

Coming into fruition it did.

Lao heart about the Color Block program through her peers in the art community and on Volume One, then deciding to submit her idea for the project in the summer of 2022.

“Me being a small artist I think its such an opportunity especially in a tight knit community, to be able to share what I do. And send a message to people in such a big way is such an amazing thing,” said Lao.

She offered this advise to artists looking to make their mark on the community and join that tight knit group.

“Go for it, really really go for it! I think its such a rare opportunity for cities to support these kinds of projects. It’s not just doing art itself, it’s really trying to network and find people,” said Lao.

The next set of murals will be painting throughout the summer.

Artists interested in being a part of the Color Block program can submit an application here. The deadline is March 15.

Jenny Lao’s work can be found on Instagram: @TheJennSpiritStudios

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.