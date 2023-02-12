A free youth arts program returns to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a COVID-19 hiatus, a non-profit in Eau Claire is bringing back its free arts program for children.

BaredFeet, a non-profit focused on wellness and artistry is once again offering children in the Chippewa Valley a chance to participate in the Hands of Peace arts program.

Kids aged 5 to 18 meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 4:30-6pm from February 21st to March 31st at the Chippewa Valley Montessori School. They work together to create artwork or a performance that spreads the message of peace.

“Kids can work together in groups, making projects in different art forms, visual art, music, poetry, dance, drama,” program director, Lynn Buske said. “Arts play an ample role in our well-being and the way we’re doing art here is we’re encouraging kids to be themselves and helping guide them to find the right tools to say what they want to say through the arts.”

The program has received community support, including a grant from the Pablo Foundation.

“Pablo Foundation is always seeking for partnerships that supports one of our founding pillars being health, housing, education and the arts,” MaiVue Xiong, Pablo Foundation director said. “And on top of that, we’re looking for partnerships that seeks to prioritize the environment and also build in equity, diversity and inclusion into their programing.”

For this year’s program kids will be learning about sustainability and using recycled materials for their art.

“The topic here, environmental sustainability, it’s it’s great to start at a young age and to be able to start at this age and to have it accessible, to have it open, to have students across the district be able to participate. You really get the message out that way,” Xiong said.

Buske said many kids enjoy what the program has to offer.

“It’s really empowering and an eye opening and life changing really for the kids that participate,” Buske said.

Buske said she is excited for the program to be back. For kids who may be interested in the program, Buske said they still have until February 15th to sign up.

More information about the program can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.