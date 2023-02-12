La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child

The child was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, died on Saturday.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MEDARY (La Crosse County), Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a child that was pronounced dead on Saturday.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the Town of Medary in La Crosse County, which is east of La Crosse and Onalaska, for an unresponsive child on Saturday at 9:26 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they attempted life-saving measures, but the child died. The Sheriff’s Office said that an investigation into the death is underway and an autopsy is scheduled. No other information was made available by the Sheriff’s Office.

Also responding to the scene were the Onalaska Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse County Child Protection Services.

