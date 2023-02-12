SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 11th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a busy day for WIAC athletics, with the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds active on the hardwood, ice rink, and wrestling mats.

In hockey, the Blugolds women’s team faces Northland, while the men conclude their regular season against UW-Stout.

In basketball, the men host UW-Stevens Point while the women hit the road to take on the Pointers.

Plus, UW-Stout’s men’s and women’s basketball teams face off against UW-Whitewater.

Finally, the WIAC conference wrestling meet takes place in Stevens Point.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.