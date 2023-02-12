SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 11th (Part 1)
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a busy day for WIAC athletics, with the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds active on the hardwood, ice rink, and wrestling mats.
In hockey, the Blugolds women’s team faces Northland, while the men conclude their regular season against UW-Stout.
In basketball, the men host UW-Stevens Point while the women hit the road to take on the Pointers.
Plus, UW-Stout’s men’s and women’s basketball teams face off against UW-Whitewater.
Finally, the WIAC conference wrestling meet takes place in Stevens Point.
