UW-Eau Claire hosts event to showcase black culture

UW-Eau Claire hosts event for Black History Month.
UW-Eau Claire hosts event for Black History Month.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In celebration of Black History month, the Black Student Association at UW-Eau Claire hosted an event to showcase black culture.

The event is called The Black Experience. Students were able to meet with black entrepreneurs in the area and learn about black owned businesses.

Marquita Davis, owner of Hair Stuff Beauty Supply, said she’s excited to give the community a taste of black excellence.

“This is not just an event for black people. This is meant to bring the community together to highlight the greatness that’s that lies within our community from our black population. And so we just wanted to bring everyone together to say, hey, we’re here and come out and join and help celebrate and uplift us,” Davis said.

The Black Experience is just one of the event UW-Eau Claire is holding this month to highlight black history.

A full list event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New specialty license plate for Wisconsin received by DMV
A fire destroyed a Mondovi building on Feb. 10, 2023. The building was owned by Five Star Boat...
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
James Sande
Man receives probation for 2021 stabbing in Eau Claire
Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
Logan True
Turtle Lake man charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (2/11/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (2/11/23)
Jig's Up sign at the event on Lake Wissota
UW-Eau Claire and Lake Wissota Lions Club holds 10th annual The Jig’s Up
Color Block sign in downtown Eau Claire
Color Block is back for its 3rd year to add more art to Eau Claire and Altoona
black history
Black History Month Event at UWEC