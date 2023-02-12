UW-Eau Claire hosts event to showcase black culture

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In celebration of Black History month, the Black Student Association at UW-Eau Claire hosted an event to showcase black culture.

The event is called The Black Experience. Students were able to meet with black entrepreneurs in the area and learn about black owned businesses.

Marquita Davis, owner of Hair Stuff Beauty Supply, said she’s excited to give the community a taste of black excellence.

“This is not just an event for black people. This is meant to bring the community together to highlight the greatness that’s that lies within our community from our black population. And so we just wanted to bring everyone together to say, hey, we’re here and come out and join and help celebrate and uplift us,” Davis said.

The Black Experience is just one of the event UW-Eau Claire is holding this month to highlight black history.

A full list event can be found here.

