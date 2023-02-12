UW-Eau Claire and Lake Wissota Lions Club holds 10th annual The Jig’s Up

Jig's Up sign at the event on Lake Wissota
Jig's Up sign at the event on Lake Wissota(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Anglers hit the ice Saturday morning into the afternoon for the Jig’s Up ice fishing competition at Lake Wissota.

Every year UW-Eau Claire partners with the Lake Wissota Lions Club to put on the event.

Ten years ago it started as a fishing competition at Lake Altoona, but Andy Jepsen said the event draw so much interested it moved to Lake Wissota the year after.

“It was really an idea that was created by myself and a few others of just trying how do you bring the community together, to enjoy a beautiful Winter and embrace it. A fishing contest with prizes and bring people out and celebrate it,” said Jepsen.

He said the contest was a good reason to get outside and enjoy the warmer temperatures this year.

“I think it’s cool to see the community come together for a fun event. Embracing the Winter weather. It’s just cool to see all these people come out and support us is so cool,” said Jepsen.

He said normally the time of year the event is held the temperatures would be in the negatives.

Jepsen estimates about 2,000 people came out for the event.

Prizes for the competition included a Ford F-150 with a two-year lease. There was also a raffle for those who were not competing to catch the biggest fish they could find.

