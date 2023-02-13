1 person hurt in Eau Claire apartment building fire Sunday

The injured person was taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Firefighters
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a fire at an apartment building on Sunday in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire on the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and fire on the back of a two-story residential apartment building, according to a release from the Fire Department. When firefighters entered the first floor, they found heavy smoke, as well as a person who was evacuated from the building and taken to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. The fire was put out and no other people were hurt in the fire, which is under investigation. No cause of the fire or estimate of damages was provided by the Fire Department. Residents of the apartment building needed relocation, according to the release.

Assisting the Fire Department were Xcel Energy, the Eau Claire Communication Center and the Eau Claire Police Department.

