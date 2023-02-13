8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash

Snowmobile Accident
Snowmobile Accident(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A child died in a snowmobile crash in Price County over the weekend.

According to a report from the Wisconsin DNR, an 8-year-old girl died on a public trail in the town of Eisenstein Saturday afternoon. The report states the girl was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile. The snowmobile accelerated and struck a tree.

According to the DNR, the investigation into the crash is still pending.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
The child was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, died on Saturday.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Multiple people were hurt after a pair of crashes on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona on...
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
Eau Claire Firefighters
1 person hurt in Eau Claire apartment building fire Sunday

Latest News

Wisconsin Legislature
Wisconsin lawmakers seek to redefine illegal strip searches
FILE: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking at a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers details tax plan, spending priorities
CSM Gretchen Evans (retired) & service dog Rusty
Dogs Save Lives fundraiser set for March 3
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County