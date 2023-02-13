Dogs Save Lives fundraiser set for March 3

CSM Gretchen Evans (retired) & service dog Rusty
CSM Gretchen Evans (retired) & service dog Rusty(CSM Gretchen Evans (retired))
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the most decorated female veterans in U.S. history is coming to the Chippewa Valley to help raise money for a cause she has a personal connection to.

Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans (retired) is the guest speaker at the Dogs Save Lives fundraiser on March 3 in Eau Claire. Dogtopia of Eau Claire is hosting the event to raise money for the Dogtopia Foundation.

The goal is to raise $60,000, which will sponsor 10 dogs to go through the proper training to be placed with veterans. Evans knows firsthand the benefits service dogs bring to veterans.

In 2006, Evans was severely wounded while serving in Afghanistan. A rocket blast caused a traumatic brain injury, internal injuries and the loss of her hearing.

“I was really struggling with the transition. 27 years U.S. Army, and then in one millisecond my career was over due to a rocket blast. I was struggling, and I reached out to America’s VetDogs and asked them if they could help me,” said Evans.

Evans says her service dog Aura was the first hearing dog trained by America’s VetDogs.

“Life changing for me. Gave me back my independence. Gave me a battle buddy who was with me all the time. She brough down my anxiety. She helped me with my PTSD, my depression. So it was a pivotal time when I received Aura,” she said.

Aura and now Rusty, her second service dog, alert Evans to every day sounds she can’t hear, including the doorbell, her phone and people calling her name. Not to mention the emotional support.

“It’s not just a band-aid on a wound. These dogs are with us eight to 10 years. There’s no way to measure what these dogs do for us,” said Evans.

Evans will share more about her life and what service dogs mean to her at the Dogs Save Lives fundraiser on March 3. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event starts at 6 p.m. at The Brewing Projekt.

“If your heart leads you down that path to be generous, you can change and save someone’s life by just learning about it and perhaps making a donation towards it,” said Evans.

Click HERE to purchase a ticket to the event or to make a donation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
1 person dead, multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Polk County
The child was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, died on Saturday.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Multiple people were hurt after a pair of crashes on Highway 53 northbound in Altoona on...
Multiple people hurt, 1 person arrested in 2 crashes on Highway 53 Friday night
Eau Claire Firefighters
1 person hurt in Eau Claire apartment building fire Sunday

Latest News

Wisconsin Legislature
Wisconsin lawmakers seek to redefine illegal strip searches
FILE: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaking at a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday,...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers details tax plan, spending priorities
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
The crash closed Highway 65 in Polk County for nearly 11 hours Saturday into Sunday.
Teenager identified as person who died in 3-vehicle crash in Polk County