TONY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ladysmith Lions Club is once again holding the Fun on the Frozen Flambeau Ice Fishing Contest Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The event headquarters is on Leonhard Lane in Tony and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be more than $20,000 in cash and prizes with the top fish prize at $1,000.

