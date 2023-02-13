Funeral Monday for Milwaukee officer shot and killed on duty

Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery suspect on February 7, 2023.(Milwaukee Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Funeral services will be held Monday for a Milwaukee Police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Officer Peter Jerving, 37, will be honored at services at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield at 1:30 p.m. The church will live stream the service.

Flags are flying at half-staff in Wisconsin Monday in honor of Officer Jerving.

In Green Bay, the downtown bridges will light up blue in honor of Officer Jerving.

Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7 while responding to a report of a robbery. He located the suspect, who fired shots at the officer. Officer Jerving was taken to a hospital where he died.

The suspect was shot and killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Jerving had been with the department for four years.

Officer Jerving was studying at Marian University in Fond du Lac for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

“The life of an officer expresses everything we are or would like to be in the service of others. Officer Peter Jerving was such a life – an energetic and compassionate individual who laid down his life for others. Here at Marian University, we were blessed with his presence in our Criminal Justice Program and we grieve with his family for his loss. We will never forget him. Our prayers are with the Jerving family and all the First Responders. May He Rest in Peace,” reads a statement from Marian University President Michelle Majewski.

