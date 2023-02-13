Radio group runs charity drive in the Chippewa Valley to help expand access to hygiene products

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For some families it can be hard to afford every day items like toothbrushes, soap or paper towels.

That is why a radio group known as The Family Network is having communities across Wisconsin participate in the Hygiene Drive.

Karri Pitsavas with The Family Network said there are collection boxes located in the Chippewa Valley.

“We have different locations where these boxes are set up that people can, as they grocery shop, can donate much needed hygiene products,” said Pitsavas.

Those locations include Festival Foods, like the one on Birch Street, Walgreen’s locations and some local churches.

Pitsavas said the reason why this hygiene drive is important is because those products can be expensive.

They are last to be purchased for a lot of families if they can’t afford them,” said Pitsavas.

Local groups, known as crisis agencies, on a mission to support those families could use some help.

“A lot of the crises agencies that are doing this kind of work don’t have the funds to go out and purchase these items for the people that we serve,” said Pitsavas.

So, what are some products needed?

They can be things like soaps, disinfectants, paper towels even a toothbrush.

“You have families that are sharing a toothbrush. So, when they come in, and they find out that the whole family gets their own toothbursh and their own bottle of body wash, their eyes light up,” said Pitsavas.

Amy Miller is the assistant store director at the Festival Foods on Birch Street, and a mother who said there are also products needed specifically for children and women.

“I think everyone that has been in the grocery business knows from a general merchandise standpoint that feminine products like tampons, pads, they’re very expensive. You know, we’ve all been there where we needed those diapers and we have to help,” said Miller. “As a parent I wouldn’t want to have another mom to be struggling to have these things for their kids. Everything that can make a difference in your life day to day we take for granted.”

QR codes can also be found at the collection boxes, they direct you to The Family Network website if you are interested in making a financial donation.

Pitsavas said each year the Hygiene Drive collects about $5 Million worth of products for community members in need.

The drive runs through March 5th.

